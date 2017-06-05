Ludlow and Clark star as Cuckfield win at Middleton

Cuckfield racked up a big score at Middleton in a 71 run victory.

On winning the toss, Cuckfield elected to bat and the opening partnership of Jeet Raval and Joe Ludlow quickly got going and started to build a total.

With the score already 114 in the 20th over, Raval fell lbw to the change bowling of Russell Talman and Dom Sear quickly followed caught behind off Jamie Thompson. Chris Mole (24) and Brad Gayler (13) maintained the momentum and at 188 for 4 with 15 overs remaining, Harry Clark approached the crease. The run-rate increased as he and Ludlow moved the score onto 227 for 5 as Ludlow chopped on for a defining 91.

Clark continued his onslaught reaching 52 not out from 46 balls to help Cuckfield to 291 for 6 after 50 overs. Russell Talman took 3/33 for Middleton.

Needing nearly six an over from the get-go, Angus Robertson got the Middleton innings off to a flyer and despite the loss of Will Burrows, bowled by Jamie Hutchings for 11, the score reached 100 for 1 in the 18th over.

With the game looking in the balance, Cuckfield turned to the left arm spin duo of Billy Meboroh-Collinson and captain Josh Hayward. The pair bowled beautifully in tandem to strangle the runs and take vital wickets to turn the tables back in Cuckfield’s favour.

Ten overs later, with only 24 more runs on the board Middleton were 124 for 6, including Robson out caught and bowled by Hayward for 69 and the dangerous Sean Heather caught in the deep by Ludlow, also off Hayward. Jamie Thompson (32) and Matt Cooke (32) got the hosts to within spitting distance of max batting points, but both fell victim to Meboroh-Collinson as Middleton ended their 50 over with 220 for 9. Hayward took 3/18 from his 10 overs and Collinson took 3/31.

Cuckfield take on league champions Roffey next week in the first of the 110 over games.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v St James’s 2nd XI

St James’s won the toss and put the home team into bat on a good looking pitch. The Cuckfield openers took advantage of the conditions and put on 51 for the first wicket as Mitchinson fell for 19.

George Galbraith-Gibbons joined Greg Wisdom and the pair batted superbly in a partnership of 187 before Galbraith Gibbons was run out by a direct hit from the boundary for a run-a-ball 85. Wisdom carried his bat for 129 from 135 balls including 12 fours and 2 sixes and Cuckfield finished their 45 overs 258 for 2.

St James’s opener Tayyab Mahmood took the game to Cuckfield from the word go and got after the Cuckfield seamers.

A wicket each for Joe White and Phil Semmens was little consolation ass Mahmood had already passed 50 with the total 77 for 2. The change bowling of Jack Bowman accounted for Mahmood for 60, but Jack Foreman picked up where he left off and hit 94 not out from 93 balls to win the game for St James’s in the final over. Semmens took 3/18 for Cuckfield.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Preston Nomads 3rd XI

Cuckfield won the toss and put visitors, Preston Nomads, into bat. Early wickets for Chris Osborne and Tommy Watson made it look like the decision might pay off, but a century for George Read and 30 for Stephen Marsh helped Nomads to 204 all out in the 44th over. Osborne took 4/54 and Matt Slinger 3/69 for Cuckfield.

The Cuckfield reply was blunted immediately as Cuckfield lost four quick wickets, three of which fell to Shahzaib Khan. The inimitable Joe Cambridge remained though and proceeded to blaze 57 runs, while wickets fell around him. Watson cameoed with 29 in the lower middle order but Cuckfield were dismissed for 166 in 39 overs. Khan finished with 5/34 and George Mercer took 3/33.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Lingfield 3rd XI

Lindfield won the toss and elected to field first at Newchapel.

Cuckfield lost five quick wickets, including 3 for Martin Britt, and found themselves in deep trouble at 37 for 5. This brought together the dynamic duo of Cuckfield u14s, Will Rogers and Nathan Buckeridge and the pair put on 106 for the sixth wicket taking the score to 143 before Rogers fell for 65. Buckeridge was out soon after for 39 and the Cuckfield innings ended a respectable 165 all out in the 45th over. Martin Britt took 3/13 and Tyler Robertshaw 3/43.

An early wicket for Peter Collins gave Cuckfield hope, but all of the Lingfield top order got starts as they made steady progress towards their target. Neal Abdool top scored for Lindfield as they reached 166 for 8 in the 35th over to win the game. Mike Caidan took 3/20 and there were two wickets each for Peter Collins and Dan Turner.