Mid Sussex Cricket League is again decimated by rain

For the second weekend in a row the H.J.Stoner Ltd Mid-Sussex Cricket League was decimated by rain this weekend with only three matches completed without abandonment or cancellation.

In Division 1, Bolney (28pts) moved out of the relegation zone with a 29 run victory at Edenbridge (8pts).

A half century from Tom Hughes (56) helped Bolney reach 176 for 6. In the reply James King (63) was the top scorer but Tom Hughes (5 for 34) and Kevin Foster (4 for 30) combined to bowl out Edenbridge for 147.

In Division 2, East Grinstead 3 (30pts) had a nine-wicket victory against Horsted Keynes 3 (2pt). Harvey James scored 50 as Horsted Keynes were bowled out for 101.

East Grinstead 3 knocked the runs off in the 12th over with Thomas Beswick top scoring with 44 from 18 balls.

In Division 3, Dormansland 2 (30pts) won by 5 wickets against Balcombe 2 (4pts). Dale Whitford took 5 for 37 while Balcombe 2 were bowled out for 112 before Dormansland 2 chased their target in the 24th over.

There were two half centuries in abandoned matches, both in division 1.

Nathan Vernon hit 59 for Ashdown Forest against Streat in a match that only lasted 23 overs.

George Read scored 62* for Preston Nomads 3 against Cuckfield 3 in a match that only lasted 23 overs.

All the other teams with fixtures received 10 points.