Another exhausting week for Burgess Hill Runners

Another exhausting weekend for Burgess Hill Runners last week as a variety of challenges presented itself to club members.

The Mid Sussex Marathon was in the spotlight, a total of 26.2 miles but spread over three days, challenging the tired legs by the final day. On the first day was the East Grinstead 10 miles. Dan Foord was the first club member to complete it with his time of 1:19:40. He was followed by Oliver Dewdney (1:24:29), Annette Maynard (1:24:38), Martin Skeats (1:27:13), Cath Beckett (1:31:18), Hugh Stevenage (1:38:42), Marie Carey (1:38:52), Claire Giles (1:44:23), Stephanie Harding (1:48:45) and Malcolm Slater (2:02:38). On the following day it was Oliver Dewdney that led the club home at the Haywards Heath 10 miles, with his time of 1:17:49. Dan Foord was next up in 1:18:25, followed by Annette Maynard (1:23:13), Martin Skeats (1:25:08), Cath Beckett (1:29:58), Katia Hannah (1:31:30), Hugh Stevenage (1:33:28), David Leen (1:35:51), Jonathan Lane (1:37:57), Claire Giles (1:41:35), Matt Wilson (1:47:36), Eileen Adlam (2:22:54) and Malcolm Slater (2:22:55). Finally, back on home soil, the Burgess Hill 10k. Neil Phillpot was first BHR home in 42:27, followed by Dan Foord (48:11), Oliver Dewdney (48:20), Ben Page (48:20), Martin Skeats (51:23), Annette Maynard (51:48), Hugh Stevenage (53:51), Cath Beckett (54:15), Rebecca Norton (56:39), Amanda Duplock (1:00:23), Chris Page (1:00:40), Angela Bower (1:02:32), Claire Giles (1:03:29), Dave Woodhouse (1:06:32), Clare Chilton (1:07:13), Richard Copeland (1:07:30), Malcolm Slater (1:07:31), Trudi Emery (1:07:36), Lily Morgans (1:08:36) and David Clark (1:09:25).

Amy Mills with her Mid Sussex Marathon trophies (courtesy: Carole Mills)

There were also junior events taking place. Amy Mills was delighted to finish 1st girl at both Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill and Rosie Beckett second girl at Burgess Hill. Adam Lawson was 3rd overall at both events too as many of the club's junior runners did the club proud.

Jamie Goodhead showed his team mates the way at the Three Forts Marathon which he completed in a superb 4:09:54. He was tailed by Sharona Harrington (4:23:51), Susan Lyle (4:25:16), Steve Mathews (4:28:49), Matt Cawthrea (4:59:13), Andrew Baillie (4:59:20) and Darren Chilcott (5:01:58).

Keith Brown travelled to Shinfield for their 10k event, completing it in 52:19. In Milton Keynes, Oliver Jones ran well to complete the half marathon in 1:43:08 whilst William Whitehead and Rich Neale completed the full marathon in 4:22:25 and 5:20:38 respectively. Neil Grigg travelled even further afield to complete the Dubrovnik Half Marathon in 1:27:44.

Finally, and by no means least, Philippe Ecaille once again demonstrated his mettle at a huge ultra marathon challenge, this time completing the Thames Path 100 mile event in 27:17:18!