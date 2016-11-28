Ardingly College girls are South champions and qualify for national finals

Ardingly College 1st XI girls were crowned Hockey South Champions after winning the Regional Finals on Wednesday November 23.

In a round robin tournament consisting of four teams, only the winner was guaranteed a place at the Nationals so each game was crucial.

Two nail-biting victories over St John’s Leatherhead (2-1 thanks to two goals from England squad player Rebecca Chee) and Stowe (1-0 from an Ellen Bailes short corner) set up a must win clash against arch rivals and perennial National Finalists Cranleigh who had also won the their first two matches.

The standard of hockey on show from both teams was worthy of a final but Ellen Bailes was once again the match winner as her second half finish from Issy Malzer's incisive cross was enough to secure the 1-0 win and a place in the National Finals.

To concede just one goal in 120 minutes of hockey against the best schools in the South was a credit to the whole team and Ardingly College is now ranked in the top eight schools in the country. ​ The girls now set their sights on the South ‘double’ as they bid to become South Champions in indoor hockey on Sunday December 4.

