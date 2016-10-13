Ardingly College girls win Sussex Hockey under 14 Cup

Ardingly College Under 14 girls have followed in the footsteps of the school’s 1st XI last week and become County Champions in the Sussex Cup tournament held at Ardingly on October 11, capping a fantastic week for Ardingly hockey.

A spirited 1-0 semi-final win over a strong Hurstpierpoint side set up a final over Eastbourne College. Eloise Richards scored the dramatic winning goal from a well-worked short corner move with the last shot of the match.

Ardingly College has now qualified for the Regional rounds of the competition after half term, representing Sussex at both under 18 and under 14 levels.

