Ardingly College U14 boys’ hockey team wins Sussex County Cup Final

Ardingly College u14s won the county final on 2nd February beating Eastbourne College 3-0.

For the first half this was a very tight game with many chances at both ends and which went into half time 0-0. The deadlock was broken in the second half, with a cross to back post by Matt Chee, finished by Alfie Baldock, scoring his first goal of the season. Shortly after there was another first when Rory Cash converted a great corner routine, putting the ball into the top of the net.

The game was finished off by another slick corner routine, leaving Seb Walton in a great position to flick the ball in for a third goal. Special mention should go to Lewis Kelly who had a fantastic game in goal, keeping a clean sheet for the fifth time this season.

Ardingly College hockey coach, former USA international Rob Schilling, said: “It was a great team performance and the boys thoroughly deserved winning the cup. They now go onto the regional qualifiers at Cranleigh in March.”