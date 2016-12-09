Balcombe teenager jumps for joy after winning gold

A student from Lewes Old Grammar School (LOGS) is jumping for joy this month, after winning trampolining gold at the English Championships.

Despite setbacks earlier this year due to growing bones, 13 year-old Lily Robson, from Balcombe, bounced back to secure first place in the 13-14 Silver Category.

Lilly Robson in action

The victory is the latest in a growing line of successes for the young gymnast, who began trampolining at the tender age of seven before qualifying to national level in 2015.

Competing in the British Championships last year, Lily took home Bronze in the 11-12 Girls age group and secured a place on the GB squad to compete at the “World’s” in Denmark. Up against 79 competitors from 25 countries, Lily finished an incredible 23rd in the world for her age group.

But success has not been without its difficulties. “I train five times a week,” said Lily, who recently came 15th in the annual International Cup in Portugal, beating stiff competition from almost 40 other contestants. “That’s fifteen hours a week, so it can be challenging to fit school and homework in. Luckily, my parents, my club and LOGS have been really supportive.”

And along with time constraints, Lily sustained a back injury at her last tournament. “I had to withdraw from the Team events after winning my gold and I was gutted,” she continued. “But I’m determined not to let that stop me. I’m going to be back on the trampoline in no time, doing the best I can… and hopefully representing Great Britain again in 2017!”

Lily will next be seen competing on behalf of LOGS in December, for the qualifying round of the Schools Competition. PE teacher from LOGS, Hannah Thorpe, said: “We were delighted to learn of Lily’s success in the English National championships this month and we’re so excited to support her as she competes for the school in December. Her achievements indicate how far total dedication, commitment and perseverance can take you.”

