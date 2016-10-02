Barns Green as popular as ever for the Burgess Hill Runners

The annual Barns Green Half Marathon is always a popular choice for the Burgess Hill Runners and this year was no exception.

The scenic half attracted a large sector of the famous 'blue army' and this year also offered a popular 10k alternative. Gary Woolven was the first of the club's runners home in a time of 1:26:48. Also competing were: Jon Boxall (1:30:19), Joe Beesley (1:33:39), Ben Page (1:37:38), Benny Coxhill (1:48:34), Matt Cawthra (1:49:04), Alice Tellett (1:52:16), Daniel Belton (1:52:45), Steve Roberts (1:53:23), Liz Carter (1:55:19), Laura Fowles (1:56:34), Emma Leeson (1:57:02), Gill Berglund (2:11:10), Andy Carr (2:13:24), Matt Wilson (2:13:18) and Claire Giles (2:28:10). James Sorbie was privileged to join the pacing team, pacing 1 hour 50 and came in at 1:48:56. Jon Herbert headed up the club's 10k contingent with a time of 44:13. He was followed by Katia Hannah (53:31), Owain Powell (55:26), Steve Gray (1:02:05) and Eileen Adlam (1:19:29).

The "Blue Army" at East Grinstead (courtesy: Wendy Spicer)

At the East Grinstead 10k the club also had several runners proudly sporting their colours. Gary Foley continued his impressive form with a superb time of 51:39. He was followed by Carole Mills (55:08), David Leen (55:54), Malcolm Slater (59:57) and Michelle Sutherland (1:00:03).

Neil Grigg, Richard Neale and Helen Pratt certainly weren't taking the Mickey at the Disneyland Paris Half Marathon. Neil completed it in 1:44:25, Helen in 2:38:58 and Richard in 2:38:59. Meanwhile Oliver Day completed the Winchester Half in 1:39:19 and Jan Lavis completed the Revitaflex Monster Marathon.

