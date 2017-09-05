Black Widows record first ever win

Burgess Hill’s newly formed ladies rugby team, the Black Widows, attended Hove’s development tens tournament on Sunday to test whether their pre-season training had paid off.

The progress of the ladies from last season was incredible.

Action from Black Widows' first ever win

The first match was a tough one against Hove 2s, who have the benefit of perhaps a more experienced team and a well-established history of womens’ and girls’ rugby within their club.

The Hove ladies were fast and slipped through tackles to take an early lead. The Widows came back with a try from Ghislaine Moolenaar and this was converted by new captain, Jenny Weller.

Hove showed their class breaking through the defence for the remainder of the match and despite a valiant defensive effort the match ended 42 – 7 to Hove.

The second match against Lewes 2s was a lot closer but our ladies had woken up from the shock of their first competitive rugby of the season and started putting what they had learned in training into practice. Big tackles went in left, right and centre, with our opposition having to take a break on the sidelines after big hits from prop India Pain. The Black Widows scored two tries, by captain Jenny Weller and player-coach, Lucy Tyrrell. Lewes 2s scored two tries as well but as Jenny was able to put the icing on the cake, converting both tries, the Widows came away with a win of 14-10.

The ladies will continue to build on their first success and are still looking to grow their squad. The team well new players regardless of experience and level of fitness.

If you are a lady over 18 and would like to come to training for a free trial please come to Burgess Hill RFC, Poveys Close on a Wednesday evening at 7pm, or check out our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BHRFCBlackWidows/ or contact blackwidows@bhrfc.co.uk.