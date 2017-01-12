Buglioni, Edwards, Boylan and football stars to attended Love to Box round two

Tickets are on sale for Love to Box round two - the second instalment of a charity boxing night to be held at Haywards Heath’s Clair Hall.

The white-collar event will feature fighters from Go Fit, Go Box and Focus Fit and is in aid of Help for Heroes.

There will also be appearances from some professional footballers and boxers - including WBA International super middleweight champion Frank Buglioni, Charlie Edwards and Ricky Boylan.

Organised by former Millwall and Sheffield United player Mark Beard, who currently manages Southern Combination Football League side Loxwood, takes place on February 4 from 7pm.

Last year’s event was a resounding success and Beard is hoping this year’s will be even better. He said: “There will be eight fights and some famous boxers and footballers in attendance. It’s just about making it better than last year and we have some rematches as well as new bouts.”

Tickets are £25 or £30 on a VIP table, to purchase call 07961 945034.

