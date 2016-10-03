Burgess Hill juniors enjoy success by the sea

A large number of Burgess Hill Rugby Club’s junior section travelled to Hastings on Sunday to take part in the annual Hastings & Bexhill ‘Minis’Rugby Festival.

Five age groups from the Sussex All Blacks ‘Baby blacks’ section competed against other clubs from Sussex, on an unseasonably warm and sunny day by the coast.

Burgess Hill Rugby Club's junior section enjoyed the Minis Rugby Festival at Hastings. Picture by Steve Blanthorn

Fantastic fun was had by all with some brilliant rugby played, not least of which by the BHRFC u12s squad.

Under new RFU fairplay guidelines for mini rugby, no match scores are recorded and no overall winner declared, however at the end of their third match, the Burgess Hill u12s had won everygame, clocking up a total of 14 trys without conceding a single one.

Going into their fourth and final match of the day, they faced a strong and well drilled Haywards Heath side who drew first blood going 1-0 up against Hill at half time.

Following anenthusiastic and spirited team talk by u12s lead coach Neil Upton, the lads came into the second half much stronger, bagging two further trys to eventually win the game.

Apart from their success on the field, the BHRFC team coaches were all delighted to be congratulated on the good sportsmanship of the players and overall team spirit shown throughout the day. If anyone is interested in joining a fast-growing family-friendly rugby club, starting at age 2½ years and upwards, please get in touch info@bhrfc.co.uk.

