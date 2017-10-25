Burgess Hill overcome stormy conditions for massive win

Last Saturday the Sussex All Blacks hosted Barns Green in the sixth league game of the season.

The All Blacks came into the game confident after three back-to-back bonus point wins and some great training sessions.

Action from Burgess Hill v Barns Green. Pictures by Steve Blanthorn SUS-171024-092512002

The conditions were good if you were a storm-chaser, however not the best for flowing rugby.

The All Blacks looked relentless in the first 20 minutes with forwards and backs carrying well.

The Barns Green defence was rock hard, often punishing the All Black runners.

After 20 minutes at a scrum the defence finally gave in.

The Black pack put the squeeze on and marched the opposition backwards over their line for no.8 and captain Dave Wattam to dot down.

Fly half OJ helped by storm Brian added the extras, 7-0.

The next score came from a kick return that saw great hands and speed down the line by George Yeates, Mathues Gava and eventually full-back Loz Daraio to score in the corner.

Brian refused to puff and OJ missed the extras, 12-0.

The final score of the half went to hooker Andy Mackay who after a series of runs by his pack picked from close-range and scored near the sticks. OJ kept true to form, 17-0.

The half-time talk was all about being patient, working the phases and the scores will come.

The men in black did just this with second row, Simon Eyre running like a startled rhino, leaving bodies in his wake.

Mackay was next on the score sheet thanks to a wayward kick from a Barns Green forward saw him collect the scraps and dot down.

OJ, now with Brian at his back converted like a pro’, 24-0.

This score was followed up moments later when following a number of forward drives towards the line, Barns Green hacked the ball out of the ruck right into the arms of try scoring prop sensation Lee Collingbourne. Collingbourne accepted the gift and dived over the line. Brian added the extras, 31-0.

The next score was once more a gift after a Barns Green player was tap tackled in his own 22 he popped the ball off the deck only for Mackay to snatch the ball like a waiting Magpie dotting down between the sticks.

Brian kept up his perfect half, 38-0.

The final score of the game came from a turnover in midfield the saw the ball hacked on by three All Blacks before substitution fly half Ollie Lewis picked up and scored under the sticks, Brian hit four from four in the half to end 45-0 to the All Blacks.

Plaudits must go to Barns Green who battled all afternoon with their hooker and back row raking up monumental tackle counts.

The Ridgeview Wine Estate man of the match winning a bottle of English Fizz was second row Simon Eyre who carried well all afternoon.

Next week the All Blacks travel to Seaford, kick-off 3pm.