Search

Burgess Hill Runner Harrington shows what she is made of

Helen, Nina and Sheryl take in the scenery at Richmond (courtesy: Helen Pratt) 7l8MwIxY0I2DTHL8ETnI

Helen, Nina and Sheryl take in the scenery at Richmond (courtesy: Helen Pratt) 7l8MwIxY0I2DTHL8ETnI

0
Have your say

Burgess Hill Runners member, Sharona Harrington proved what she was made of when she completed her first full Ironman Triathlon in Wales last weekend.

Component:1.7596124.1474790665, , ,$mergedBody