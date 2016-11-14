Burgess Hill Runners seal second place finish in Fun Run League series

Burgess Hill Runners sealed their second place league finish last weekend at the final race of the West Sussex Fun Run League series, the Gunpowder Trot.

40 of the club's seniors contributed to a 3rd place finish on the day in the 4.5 mile event with top scorers Gary Woolven (28:15), Jo Bryce (30:48, 2nd female), Kirsty Armstrong (32:53), Miranda Skinner (34:55), Annette Maynard (35:14) and Alice Tellett (38:46). Five of the club's runners were also pleased to have completed every race this season: Paula Ridley, Caz Wadey, Nigel Cruttenden, Gary Woolven and Hugh Stevenage.

Meanwhile Matt Wilson achieved another 10k PB for the second consecutive week. This time he clocked 56:17 at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park 10k.

