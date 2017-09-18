Burgess Hill Runners travel to Newcastle for Great North Run

Several Burgess Hill Runners took off to Newcastle this week to take part in the Great North Run, the popular half marathon event. Leading the club to the finish was Stuart Church, completing it in an impressive 1:26:37.

He was followed by: Hugh Stevenage (1:53:11), Malcolm Johnson (2:01:09), Sheryl Caldecourt (2:03:00), Amanda Duplock (2:12:08) and Rosalind Clayson (2:31:35).

There was a decent turnout for the club at the Littlehampton 10k too. Alice Tellett was the first club member to cross the line, her time was a speedy 43:49. She was followed by: Rebecca Sampson (49:07), Emma Buckland (49:57), David Leen (56:48) and Tracey Swaffer (1:07:38).

Meanwhile Oliver Jones completed the Farnham Pilgrim Half Marathon in 1:51:11 and Darren Chilcott completed the full marathon in 4:38:35. Nick and Neil Dawson completed the New Forest Marathon in 4:49:04 and 5:09:12 respectively.