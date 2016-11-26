Burgess Hill sports star crowned winner at 14th annual Sussex Sports Awards

Burgess-Hill-based Emily Goss has won The Latest TV Young Volunteer of the Year Award at the 14th annual Sussex Sports Awards.

The event, held on Friday 25th November at The Grand Hotel, Brighton, welcomed special guest and five time Olympian, Jo Pavey MBE, along with regular host BBC Sussex presenter Danny Pike. Both were on hand to offer their congratulations to all winners on what has been another highly successful Olympic and Paralympic year for Team GB and Sussex athletes.

Emily, of Mid Sussex Netball Club, assists teachers in running training sessions after school and will take sessions if teachers are unavailable.

She also delivers a ‘breakfast club’ session for Y10. For the U14 Regional Squad, she leads warm-up/skills, ensuring all sessions start punctually which gives the coach more flexibility to observe/plan adjustments; has stepped in at short notice to do admin for Regional matches; travels long distances to assist coach and manage the team; and has introduced her own statistics sheet and collated information and feedback for the coach so gaps in playing skills/team format could be addressed.

Emily has been known for playing, assisting, running sessions, managing, umpiring or undertaking admin Emily, all with a smile on her face.

She has been described as an example and is respected by all, particularly the younger girls. Eager to learn, to improve, to support and to be involved in any activity related to netball, Emily has been labelled a “key asset” to Mid Sussex Netball Club and has made a significant impact on the club’s ability to continue to offer the calibre of netball that it does.

Team GB Olympians and Paralympians, fresh from competing in Rio, were also in attendance to inspire the attendees. Each were awarded with the Sussex Sports Awards ‘Special Recognition Award’. These guests were:

· Seb Rodger- Olympics- Athletics

· Ben Jesson- Paralympics- Shooting

· Faye McClelland- Paralympic- Paratriathlon

· Heather Olver- Olympics- Badminton

· Jade Lally- Olympics- Discuss

· Jess Walker- Olympics- Kayaking

· Katie-George Dunlevy- Paralympics- Cycling- Gold Medal (competing for Ireland)

· Pete Mitchell- Paralympics- Cycling- Silver Medal

· Simon Munn- Paralympics- Wheelchair Basketball- Bronze Medal

· Steve Scott- Olympics- Shooting- Bronze Medal

Sadie Mason MBE, Active Sussex Chief Executive said: “I’d like to congratulate Emily on her hard work and commitment which has resulted in this much deserved award win. This brings down the curtain on what has been another highly successful year for, not just British sport, but also Sussex sport and our competitors. We were all engrossed in what has been the most enthralling Olympic and Paralympic Games for Team GB in modern history.

"This, of course, featured a wealth of Sussex-based sports stars. The awards ceremony rewards quality, achievement, determination and commitment to those involved in sport across the county. They can now use this as a platform on which to build for further success in competitions throughout 2017.”

