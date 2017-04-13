Capacity entry for annual April Fool’s triples comp

The successful Handcross Petanque team welcomed a near capacity entry to the annual April fool’s triples on Sunday.

Handcross came away with three very credible results: Team Les Miseraboules - David Leech, Jane Sibbring, Brenda Steptoe contested the gold semi-finals, in the Gold Consalage Team Crawley - Bill Mackrell, John Bailey, Gerard Poirier were beaten finalists while in the silver Team Just 2 Tone - Tony Kidd, Justin Ellis, Tony Mann swept all aside to win the title.

Teams from the across the Southern region and Hampshire, Kent and London competed alongside 4 teams from Handcross.

The morning leagues commenced at 9am with every team playing three matches to determine rankings for the afternoon knockout.

The afternoon session had two Handcross teams competing for the gold, one team for the silver and one for the bronze.

At 6pm the gold final finished with a very deserving Despicable Me taking the title.

Gold Semi: Les Miseraboules

David Leech, Jane Sibbring, Brenda Steptoe Handcross

Gold Semi: Wishful Thinking - Colin Crofts, Lesley Crofts, Steve Davies

Gold Consalage Winner:

Oi - Graham Elcome, Mark Robertshaw, Alex Hepburn

Gold Consalage Runner Up:

Team Crawley - Bill Mackrell, John Bailey, Gerard Poirier Handcross

Silver Winner: Just 2 Tone

Tony Kidd, Justin Ellis, Tony Mann - Handcross

Silver Runner Up: Bouledogs - Jamie Brooks, Angela Brooks, Tony Jackson

Silver Consalage Winner: Cobb On - Ali Stubbs, Mike Porter ,Steve Snudden

Silver Consalage Runner Up: The Y Nots - Tim Vincent, Daena Vincent, Gary White

Bronze Winner

The Wonder Boys: Danny Corp, David Culver, Gerry Macalesse

Bronze Runner Up: Top of the Morning

Paula Flauvel, Terry Rixon, Steve Brickell

Handcross Petanque Club always welcomes new players, of any ability including absolute beginners. The club meets at 10am on Sunday and 5PM Wednesday. For more information visit the website at http://www.handcrosspetanque.org.uk/