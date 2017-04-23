Crawley AC runner and Hassocks FC player Westlake finishes 27th in London Marathon

Crawley AC runner and Hassocks FC player James Westlake finished 27th in London Marathon in an astonishing time of 2:26:33.

Westlake, who beat his time of 2:29 from last year, was very pleased with his run.

He told us: "I'm over the moon, it's more than three minutes better than my PB as I ran 2.29 last year. It's not quite a qualifying time I don't think, so still some work to be done there."

"Will take a few days to really sink in but so pleased and so taken aback by all the support."

Westlake has his last game for Hassocks in the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division on Saturday then he is looking to do some track running throughout the summer, so he has to recover quickly from his 26-mile jaunt in London.

He said: "I am recovering well, but very tired this evening and not looking forward to being like a tin man for the rest of the week but was so worth it."