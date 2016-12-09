Double cup delight for Hurst rugby teams

Hurstpierpoint College’s U15 and U16 rugby teams have had a great season so far to reach the later stages of the national and county cup competitions.

The U15A team, which has won 13 of the 14 school fixtures this season, has reached the last 16 of the NatWest Rugby Cup Competition after playing their fourth round match against Trinity School, Croydon.

Hurst College u16 XV

Playing up the slope and into the sun in the first half, Hurst opened the scoring through a Daniel Crook try, converted by Wilf Tunley-Lo. After a period of sustained pressure in the Hurst 22, Trinity responded in kind but missed the conversion, leaving the half time score 7-5.

Trinity made an excellent start to the second half, converting a penalty within the first few minutes to leave the game 8-7 in their favour. Using the slope to their advantage, with several good territorial kicks from Sam Hall and Rafe Liebers, Hurst were able to convert this pressure into tries from captain Dylan Thomas and Frazer Falzon. The match was still on a knife edge entering the final 6 minutes, before Tunley-Lo found a hole in midfield after a well worked move and converted his own try to leave the final score 26-8 to Hurst.

Hurst’s U16A team has reached the semi-final of the Rugby County Cup. In the quarter-final, Hurst dominated from the outset against local rivals Worth School. Hurst were strongly led up front by Archie Bennett. The backs and forwards combined effectively to settle the result by half time. The stand out Hurst player was Stan Robinson, the team’s fly-half, who scored a hat-trick of tries. The final score was a 22-7 victory to Hurst.

Master in Charge of Rugby, Rob Kift, commented, “The College’s rugby as a whole has been in fine form this season and all twelve teams in the senior school have met with success. Nine teams have had winning seasons, which is a testament to the hard work put in by both the boys and the coaches.”

“The boys’ success follows recent developments in the Sports department, such as the appointment of our rugby professional, Jordan Turner-Hall, an ex-Harlequins and England player; the introduction of a sports analyst and the development of our strength and conditioning programme. Rugby at the College is on a real high and we are hoping to finish off our season with more successes.”

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It's packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There's recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midsussextimes.co.uk/christmas/