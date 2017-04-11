Eastbourne Tennis: Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund confirm for Devonshire Park

GB Davis Cup stars Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund will compete at The Aegon International Eastbourne.

Devonshire Park will host Edmund and Evans at the historic tournament which takes place in the week before The Championships, Wimbledon from June 23rd - July 1st.

Evans, the Birmingham based world ranked No. 44, is a regular in Great Britain’s Davis Cup team and last weekend joined forces with Edmund, world ranked No. 47, to face France in the quarter-final of the international team competition.

Evans, who has had a very strong start to the 2017 season, reaching his first ATP Tour final in Sydney before the Australian Open.

Evans said, “I can’t wait to get back to playing on home soil and in front of the home support.

“It’s my favorite time of the year and I want to put on a good performance during the grass court season. I’ve played at Nottingham a lot over the years and I always have fun playing there, and Eastbourne has a great tradition.”

Edmund, who has a career high of No. 40 won his first ATP tour match at Eastbourne in 2013 and is looking forward to returning for his third appearance on the seaside courts at Devonshire Park, “I have some great memories of Eastbourne, it’s where I got my first tour win and it’s always a special atmosphere at Devonshire Park. I can’t wait to be back on the grass again and in front of the British fans.”

Oliver Scadgell, the LTA’s director of major events & competitions said, “They have both had a good start to the year and are in the top 50 in the world.

We know that fans love watching British players compete, especially in their home tournaments.

Both Kyle and Dan have a loyal following that will be keen to watch them in action. The 2017 grass court season is bigger and better than ever. There are exciting changes to both the Nottingham and Eastbourne tournaments including the return of combined, men’s and women’s events. We know fans enjoy being able to watch the world’s best men and women play at the same tournament and these are events not to be missed.”

Tickets to both tournaments are now on general sale. For more information and to purchase tickets, search ‘Aegon International Eastbourne’