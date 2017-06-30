Eastbourne Tennis: Injured Konta forced to withdraw from semi-final

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta has withdrawn from her semi-final with an upper back injury after falling during yesterday’s win over Angelique Kerber.

The Brtish No 1 suffered a heavy fall against the German on Thursday and required lengthy on-court treatment before bravely closing out the match 6-3 6-4.

Konta was set to play Karolina Pliskova in her hometown tournament today.

“The most important thing for me is to look after my health in general,” she said.

“We made the decision based on the fact I’m still quite sore through my thoracic spine.

“Next week is Wimbledon but I make decisions for my health. I didn’t sleep too well but I heard that’s normal. It just didn’t feel quite right.

“The most important thing is I rest well for the next 24 hours and then we’ll see.”

Konta is scheduled to play on Monday at Wimbledon against Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Su-wei, who beat her at the French Open last month, in the first-round draw.