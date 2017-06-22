Eastbourne Tennis: World No.2 Simona Halep adds further strength to women’s draw

World No.2 Simona Halep will make her Devonshire Park debut, accepting a wildcard into the Aegon International Eastbourne, 23 June – July 1.

The Eastbourne women’s draw now boasts eight of the world’s top 10 players including world No.1 Angelique Kerber, No.2 Halep, No.3 Karolina Pliskova No.6 and defending champion Dominica Cibulkova, and Eastbourne resident and world No.7 Johanna Konta.

Halep has enjoyed a strong run of form in recent weeks, winning the Madrid title and reaching the finals at Roland Garros and Rome. And, with the Romanian currently trailing Kerber by just 115 points for the No.1 world ranking, and Pliskova hot on their heels 275 points behind Kerber, there will be everything to play for when the players take to the court for the penultimate women’s event on this summer’s British grass court calendar.

“I am very much looking forward to playing in Eastbourne,” said 25-year-old Halep. “The quality of the draw is very high so I’m hoping for some great matches to give me the best possible preparation ahead of Wimbledon.”