Ecaille swaps Le Tricolor for Burgess Hill Runners for another ultra marathon

Philippe Ecaille swapped "Le Tricolor" for Burgess Hill Runners colours last weekend at the Autumn 100 mile Centurion Running event.

Unfazed by the 100 miles of trail Philippe ate up yet another ultra marathon, this time in a dizzying 27:22:24.

At the popular half marathon distance, results for the Royal Parks Half were published. Steve Bird nailed an impressive new PB of 1:28:07 and Helen Pratt followed him in 2:21:21. Also covering 13.1 miles last weekend was Keith Brown who went up to Manchester to set himself a new PB of 1:52:46. To celebrate the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings, there was the "1066 Way to Battle", a 17 mile race, which drew interest from three club members. Oliver Day completed it in 2:20:52 followed by Matt Cawthra (2:40:17) and Liz Hayward (4:28:25).

The blue army was out in force at the Bright 10 in Brighton. Ben Page continued his impressive form finishing in 1:11:03. He was followed by: Ross Wiggins (1:12:01), Leigh Smith (1:12:05), Neil Philpott (01:13:42), Jason Wadey (01:19:37), Hannah Tedman (1:22:08), Jill Craigs (1:30:13), Mark Craigs (1:30:14), Carole Mills (1:32:01), Malcolm Johnson (1:33:36), Jayne White (1:35:58), David Leen (1:36:49), Kim Gow (1:37:40), Claire Giles (1:45:22), Allison Willcox (1:56:31), Theresa Chalk (2:05:43) and Eileen Adlam (2:09:49).

The club weren't all about long distance last week as six club members turned out for the Goodwood Cross Country. The 5 miles were easily conquered by a handful of the club's elite men, Jon Boxall narrowly beating his club mates to first BHR home in a superb 30:28. Paul Sargent followed not far behind in 30:47, Jason Collett (31:48), Andy Sayers (34:35), Ian Jones (36:50) and John Palmer (39:17)

Finally, Helen Pratt completed 26.2 miles at the Winnie The Pooh Challenge and was rewarded for her speedy time of 5:53:39 with a huge bit of "bling" to add to her ever growing collection!

