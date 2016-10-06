England Rugby star visits Hurst College

England and Harlequins full-back Mike Brown, visited Hurst College to train and share his knowledge and experiences with pupils.

Mike spent the afternoon with each of the school’s Rugby squads, from Prep school through to the 1st XV team. Many of the teams had the memorable and inspiring opportunity to be able to play alongside him as he joined in with some of their conditioned games.

Mike Brown talking to Hurst Rugby players

Mike spent some time having a question and answer session where he answered questions about his career as a Rugby player and gave advice on training and conditioning to an eager and captive audience.

He was invited to the College by his former England and Harlequins team mate, Jordan Turner-Hall, who has been newly appointed at Hurst.

Director of Sport, Rob Kift, was delighted with the impact Mike made on the day. “The day was a brilliant opportunity for our boys to meet someone at the top of their game and hear about his experiences. Mike is a well-known figure to our students and for many of them he is someone they look up to. To be able to meet him and play alongside him was an inspiration for the players as well as our coaches.”

“Mike’s arrival at the College is part of a growing association between Hurst and the Harlequins and it is hoped that such visits will be mutually beneficial for the College and the club, going into the future.”

Prep School Rugby players with Mike Brown (centre right) and Jordan Turner-Hall (centre left)

