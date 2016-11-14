Harriers take on New York Marathon

Three Haywards Heath Harriers took on the New York City Marathon earlier this month. With over 50,000 runners, the 26.2 mile race is the largest marathon in the world and takes athletes through the five boroughs of New York City.

Harrier Clare Kenwood, competing in her first marathon, finished in a brilliant time of 3:58:40. Clare commented: "I paced it really well and was able to finish with a sprint after spotting one of the pacers with a couple of miles to go. I lost focus around the 16/17 mile mark but the crowds were amazing and it was a beautiful day for the event. A coffee and big slice of cake revived me and I'm pretty sure I'll have another go at the distance!"

Despite being out of form due to illness or injury, Harriers Sam Ridley (3:56.52) and Jack Chivers (4:31.36) also clocked excellent times.

On the same weekend, Michael Burke completed his third Thames Meander Marathon in 3.33:53, collecting a triple crown trophy in the process. Michael then ran the Meon Half Marathon and along with Phil Payne and Matt Quinton won the team prize. Payne was running only six weeks after surgery following a motorbike accident. Kat Barrett was fourth lady overall.

In the second cross country league fixture at Lancing on Saturday, the club put in another great team display with the ladies finishing second in their division. Short of a few regulars, the men were fifth on the day, with the men’s veterans second. All teams are going well in their respective leagues.

Also on Saturday, several Harriers took on the Poppy Half Marathon, 10km and 5km in blustery and wet conditions in Bexhill. In the 10km, Matt Quinton was sixth in 40:46 and Bryan Tiller 16th in 43:06 with both recording brilliant new personal bests. In the half-marathon, Ben Adams was sixth in a new PB of 1:21.54; Ben Duncan was also in the top ten, finishing ninth in 1:22.42 and James Bennett was 27th in 1:31.27. Jack Chivers ran all three races back to back, covering over 36km just a week after his New York marathon effort.

The first round of the Sussex Sports Hall League took place on Sunday 6th November at Tanbridge House School, Horsham and both the girls and the boys’ teams from Haywards Heath Harriers finished in fourth. Despite not being able to cover all the events, the team performed extremely well, with many of the athletes competing in the league for the first time.

Best performances of the afternoon came from Harvey Bashford-Dickens who won the U13 Boys 6 lap race A string, both Ethan Lambert and Lio Robinson winning the U13 Boys Speed Bounce A and B strings respectively and Isobel Russell (U15 Girls) winning the Speed Bounce B string.

There were also great 2nd places for Hattie Collins (U15 Girls Speed Bounce A), Jack Flower (U13 Boys 2 Lap A), Stanley Flower (U11 Boys 2 Lap A & Speed bounce B)), Ryan Armstrong (U13 Boys 6 Lap B), Tristan Coe (U15 Boys shot putt A), Isaac Ahmed (U11 speed bounce A), and both the U15 Boys 8 Lap Parlauf and the U13 Boys 4 x 2 Lap relay.

Well done also goes to Holly Mackie, Molly Atkinson, Millie Sommerville, Maia Bliss-Tomlinson, Millie Francis, Isobelle Deeble, Millie Flower, Aisling Yates-Kneen, Charlotte Donnelly, Mae Robinson, Jessica Bashford-Dickens, Maria Forrest, Daniel Adams, Jacob Hibbert, Cameron Reed, Teddy Sturgess, William Lord, and Charlie & George Bonwick-Adams for a great team effort.

