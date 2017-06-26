Haywards Heath Harriers take part in Race to the King

Carl Bicknell, Michael Burke and Shelagh Robinson all took part in the Race to The King which is a 53.5 mile ultra event over the South Downs Way, starting at Slindon Estate (near Arundel) and finishing at Winchester Cathedral. The competitors are allowed to run and /or walk this event.

Carl finished in 13 hours 26 mins and 28 secs, Michael finished in 10 hours 00 minutes and 53 seconds and Shelagh finished in 14 hours 26 minutes and 56 seconds. A big well done to them.

On Sunday at Lewes, the Under 17’s and the Under 20’s were in action and were part of the Team Sussex team compiled of Haywards Heath Harriers, Lewes Athletics Club, Eastbourne Rovers and East Grinstead Athletic Club. The Team Sussex came 2nd overall.

Notable performances came from Daniel Blain in the Under 17 1500m and Joseph Smith in the 3000m. Daniel won his race in a new pb of 4 mins 39 secs and Joseph Smith also came first in his first ever 3000m in a timely manner of 9 mins 43 secs.

Also at the weekend was the Downland Challenge took place starting from Downland School and followed a cross-country route around local fields, footpaths and through a wood with lots of tree stumps, and finishing at the Downland School Fete. 15 Harriers took part. Results were as follows:10th Tom Mullen 29:52, 16th Paul Cousins 30:50, 31st Julian Boyer 32:46, 37th (and 2nd lady) Siobhan Amer 33:09, 41st Jack Chivers 33:23, 78th Darja Knotkova-Hanley 36:43, 80th Bryan Tiller 36:47, 133rd Maresa Pitt 40:38, 137th Liam Banham-Rayward 40:55, 154th TJ Watson 42:13, 185th Katherine Buckeridge 45:24, 235th Marion Hemsworth 51:17, 248 Richard Bates 52:49, 249 Richard Haynes 53:01, 274 Rupert Purchase 55:50.

The previous weekend the Harriers were involved at the Southern Athletics League at Kingston with some great performances in the searing summer weather that we have been having.

Results were as follows: Christian Lambert 3rd 100m ‘B’ 12.4 secs, 2nd 110mHurdles ‘A’ 21.3 secs, 2nd Long Jump ‘B’ 5m10

Simeon Cousins 2nd 200m ‘A’ 23.2 secs, 1st 400m ‘A’ 53.0 secs

Daniel Holbrook 2nd 400m ‘B’ 59.9 secs, 2nd 400mHurdles ‘A’ 72.9 secs, 3rd High Jump ‘A’ 1m65.

In the men, the result were as follows; Tim Popkin 2nd 800m ‘B’ 2 mins 31.3 secs, 2nd 2000m Steeple-Chase ‘A’ 9 mins 44.2 secs, 1500m n/s 5 mins 29.2 secs.

Russ Mullen 1st 5000m ‘A’ 15 mins 54.8 secs.

Paul Cousins 2nd 2000m Steeple-Chase ‘A’ 8 mins 01.0 secs, 3000m n/s 18mins 16.5 secs.

Martin Dawson 1st High Jump ‘B’ 1m65, 2nd Triple Jump ‘A’ 11m59, 4th Shot Putt ‘A’ 6m37, 3rd Javelin ‘A’ 22m58.

Scott Ridley 400m n/s 60.2 secs.

Daniel Blain 1500 n/s 4mins 53.9 secs.

In the ladies, the results were as follows: Lucie Venables 3rd 100m 14.8 secs, 4th 400m ‘A’ 77.5 secs, 2nd 400mHurdles ‘A’ 86.6 secs, 4th Long Jump ‘A’ 3m98, 1st Triple Jump ‘A’ 8m90.

Michelle Holdstock 3rd 100m ‘B’16.9 secs, 4th 200m ‘A’ 34.7 secs, 1st 800m ‘B’ 3mins 09.7 secs, 3rd 1500m ‘B’ 7 mins 21.5 secs

Michelle Pearce 3rd 200m ‘B’42.9 secs, 2nd 3000m ‘B’ 15mins 33.4secs, 2nd Long Jump ‘B’ 2m61.

Jenny Denyer 4th Shot Putt ‘B’ 5m42, 4th Discus ‘B’ 13m06, 3rd Hammer ‘B’ 17m17, 4th Javelin ‘B’ 13m24.

Sussex Vets League meeting held at Lewes on Monday 12.06.17. The results were as follows:

John Morgan 2nd O60 Long Jump 3M19, 4th O50 200m 36.6 secs,

Mike Bale 4th O50 Discus 24m01, 4th O50 Shot Putt 7m47,

Paul Cousins 1st O50 3000m 10mins 08.5 secs

Julian Boyer 3rd O35 800m ‘B’ 2mins 30.4 secs.

Michelle Pearce 3rd O35 Long Jump 2m87.

Linda Tullett 3rd O50 Javelin 9m39.

Michelle Holdstock 2nd O35 Discus 17m02.

Jenny Denyer 2nd O50 Discus 14m29.

Jacqueline Barnes 3rd O35 3000m 13mins 51.1 secs, O35 Javelin n/s 10m61.

Barry Tullett 800m O50 n/s 2mins 37.0 secs.

Parkrun report this week:

At Clair parkrun (Haywards heath)

1st Jamie Gibson 17:45 (pb), 2nd Matt Cook 18:17 (pb), 12 Ben Adams 21:16, 14 Paul Cousins 21:20, 15 Andy Dray 21:28, 24 Rod Catton 22:43, 33 Isobel Russell 23:49; 34 Jason Russell 23:50, 46 Ewan Kemsley 24:46, 68 Louis Henry 28:03, 72 Howard Booth 28:10, 86 Marion Hemsworth 30:04, 97 Maureen Rea 31:47.

Billericay parkrun – 12 Barry Tullett 20:28.156 Linda Tullett 30:42.

Horsham parkrun – 193 Justine Tanner 26:30, 320 Isla Brackenbury 29:56.

Preston park parkrun – 1 Ben Gibson 17:08, 15 Oli Gibson 19:55, 54 Amy Mitchell 21:44 (pb).

Hereford parkrun – 4 Ben Duncan 18:48.