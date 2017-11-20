Heath focus on league leaders by training with Quins professionals

Heath 1st XV welcomed Quins professionals Dave Ward and Joe Marchant to Whitemans Green last Thursday evening for a training session under the lights, writes Tracey Spuyman.

Three wins on the bounce in the league meant there was a steak dinner to work off but sitting third in the league with an upcoming fixture against the league leaders, Heath called on Ward and Marchant to put the boys through their paces.

Dave Ward talking to the Heath squad during training at Whitemans Green

Commenting on the session Matt Hawkes, Heath 1st XV Head Coach said “Sometimes it’s important that the squad hear a different voice during training and when that comes from respected professionals with the experience of Dave Ward and Joe Marchant then they really stop, listen and learn. This was the ideal boost as we prepare for an important fixture against current London South East 2 league leaders Darfordians away next weekend.”

The scheduled cup match against Pulborough last weekend was postponed and has been combined with the league fixture against the same opponents on Saturday 3 February at Whitemans Green. With so much at stake it’s sure to be a great game of rugby and an early date for everyone’s 2018 diary!