Heath Rams 19 Shoreham II 3: Heath RAMS win through to next round of cup

On the first weekend of the Autumn Internationals, an in form RAMS side coming off three straight league victories faced Shoreham II in a Sussex Vase tie.

It had been raining all day meaning tough conditions for the players who were trying to get to grips with a greasy ball and squalling wind.

The first half was a cagey affair and whilst the RAMS looked the stronger side playing at home and down the slope, it was not a high scoring game with little ground conceded by either side . A Tyler Edwards try for the home team and a converted penalty for the away side was all the teams had registered on the scoreboard in the first half as the referee blew for the break at 5-3.

Heath dominated territory in the second half but failed to turn that dominance into points and were further disrupted by a nasty injury to Darryl Farmer. Eventually the home pressure told and tries for Chris Neill and Man of the Match Will Reeves-Perrin saw the RAMS home with a 19 -3 win against a very determined Shoreham side.

Both sides gave their all on the pitch in filthy conditions and then adjourned to watch the England v South Africa match in the clubhouse.

Next week sees Heath 1st XV host local rivals Lewes in what should be an epic battle and the Heath RAMS travel away to Worthing Azurians.

Heath RAMS won tough encounter against Shoreham II in the cup

