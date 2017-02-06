Heath RAMS win to set up cup semi final

Saturday saw Heath RAMS away at Hove in an early afternoon kick off in the Sussex Vase cup competition - a gentle warm up before returning to the Heath Clubhouse for the England international against France.

Hove III were quickly out of the blocks and scored the first points against a young Heath back line.

Heath RAMS worked hard for the full 80 minutes and their efforts were rewarded with a win over local rivals Hove III

That early set back motivated the team and inspired Wilf Bridges to score and Henry Warwick to convert.

This positive response gave the team the confidence to work hard as a team and led to additional first half tries from Ant Rawbin, Tim Salisbury and Chris Neil - all of which were converted by Warwick who put in an amazing kicking performance - one soaring through the posts from wide on the touch line.

The half time score stood at 12-28 and Heath ran in two further tries as the squad showed its strength during the second half – one each from Harry Sandercock and Henry Warwick.

Six different scorers on the day shows the potential of this developing RAMS side that combines youth with experience as shown when veterans Kevin McDonald and David Funnell both came on as replacements to join the forwards as number 8 and prop respectively.

Henry Warwick lines up a conversion during a great display of kicking away at Hove

The final score was 12-40 and an exciting semi-final to look forward to for the Club.