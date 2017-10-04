Heath’s strength at junior level shines through

Recent RFU changes to the youth rugby structure means Under 12s as well as Under 13s are now considered juniors whereas previously Under 12s were still in the mini section of the Club.

Therefore not to miss out on the Heath traditional tie graduation ceremony, last Saturday Heath Under 12s were presented with their ties prior to the 1st XV fixture against Hove RFC. With such strength and depth in the youth age groups from under 6 to Under 16, the Club is keen that all juniors go on to have long and enjoyable rugby careers with Heath Rugby Club. Heath Under 12s has a squad of over 20 with a number of new players having joined this season.

Training takes place every Sunday and new players are welcome at any time.

When matches start a squad of 16 will be selected, with 12 a-side matches being played. There is competition for places but equally lots of opportunity for all the squad to play in competitive fixtures throughout the season.

Heath Under 12s currently play in the highest waterfall pool of six in Sussex and their goal is to improve the skills of each player and to ensure that everyone enjoys the game of rugby. As part of the goal to continue to grow and develop as a squad, Heath Under 12s will be testing themselves against the best teams in Sussex and further afield - playing in the Quins Landrover Challenge at the end of October which will see Heath competing against some strong London teams.