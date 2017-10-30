Heath turn on the style to beat Old Alleynians

With the warm glow of the wins against league leaders Hove and away at Dover seeming like a distant memory following back to back defeats in the cup and the league, it was crucial that Heath put in a performance at home against fellow mid-table side Old Alleynians, writes Phil Herbert.

The contest, which was the last 3pm kick off of 2017, saw Whiteman’s Green bathed in autumn sunshine as the teams ran onto the park for what was the first ever league match between the two Clubs.

Scrum half George Davies put in another strong performance for Heath against Old Alleynians

After being quick out of the blocks in their previous home matches, Heath were off the pace in the early stages of this game and the first ten minutes saw all the rugby being played by Old A’s in their host’s half. A breakdown infringement from Heath saw a penalty attempt from Old A’s pushed wide and on ten minutes another goal attempt missed by the visitors. Heath eventually stirred from their slumber and with a quarter of the match gone started to gain control.

A penalty allowed field position wide left where, after a number of phases from the forwards, the ball was spun wide for winger Jamie Diggle to score in the corner and Heath to take a 5-0 lead. Within a matter of minutes a break from the influential Brett Menefy, starting at outside half, took play up to within 10 metres of the try line where the supporting Josh Salisbury drove through the Old A’s covering defence for another try to Heath.

Peter Kerins slotted the conversion taking the score to 12-0. Old A’s couldn’t find a way out of their half and, although attempting to move the ball wide at every opportunity, were only succeeding in moving the ball laterally until shut down by a strong home defence. Heath were dominating the scrums with the front five putting in a real shift, whilst their abrasive back row had the upper hand at the breakdown. The platform from the forwards was giving the changed back division quick ball which, with Menefy pulling the strings from 10 and Kerins giving a second receiver option at inside centre, meant the ball was regularly going through the hands and causing a threat out wide. Another Heath attack cut through the Old A’s midfield and was finished off by number 8 Nick Main and converted by Kerins for 19-0.

The visitors lost their open side to the bin for cynically slowing the ball down at the breakdown which appeared to be the opportunity for Heath to kick on and put the match out of reach and the bonus point to bed. However, for some reason Heath lost their structure in this ten minute period and whilst still playing the rugby in their opponents half, were unable to capitalise against a 14-man Old A’s. Heath then also lost a man to the bin for a high tackle and at half time the score remained 19-0.

Heath forwards created the platform for a 36-0 victory at Whitemans Green

After the break Whitemans Green saw the welcome return from injury of the mercurial Robbie Fotheringham who made an immediate impact with his vision and distribution. The Heath forwards kept providing the platform and, whilst Old A’s continued to battle hard, they could not compete with the attacking verve shown by Heath to run in three more second half tries. A cheeky chip and catch from Fotheringham took Heath into the visitors half from which a penalty was kicked to the corner. The ball was taken up by the forwards and eventually moved wide right for Diggle to score his second of the afternoon for 24 -0 and the four try bonus.

Breaking from the half way line Fotheringham made a run beating three defenders before passing to Jack Lucas who drew the remaining defence and returned the ball to Fotheringham to score in the corner for 29-0. The Heath supporters were really appreciating this style of running rugby on a sunny autumn afternoon. With the game won Heath were attacking from deep and another surge from the threequarters saw space created on the left wing and an opportunity for Henry Warwick to beat his man and touchdown out wide for the try which Kerins somewhat fortuitously converted for 36-0 which was how the score stood at the final whistle.

So having conceded 64 points in their last two games Heath were back to the form that led to them having the meanest defence in the league last season and to keeping a decent side off the scoreboard in London 2 South East. A good achievement and Head Coach Matt Hawkes was pleased with the reaction from his players following a few home truths at the last training session as he looks to extract greater consistency from his squad. The return of the two injured players - Fotheringham and Darren Lockyer - was also a boost as the team look forward to next week’s away trip to Barking. Whilst there is still plenty to work on with the line out misfiring at crucial times and a few scoring opportunities being left on the pitch, particularly when the opposition were reduced to 14 men defending their own line, this was a well-earned five points which moves the team back up into fifth in the league table.

Heath RAMS were playing away Pulborough where they ran out winners of a pulsating and highly entertaining match by 44 -36. Whilst the 1st XV are away at Barking next weekend, the Heath RAMs are at home in a local derby against Hove.

Heath enjoyed getting back to winning ways against Old Alleynians

Heath 1st XV squad: Jack Bull, Alex Wolfe, Sam Beckett, Steve Doku, Gareth Fergusson, Wayne Williams, Josh Salisbury , Nick Main, George Davies ,Brett Menefy, Henry Warwick, Peter Kerins, Jack Lucas, Jamie Diggle, Sam Galbraith Subs: Darren Lockyer, Huw Jenkins, Robbie Fotheringham