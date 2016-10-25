Heath u10s make hay in the winter sun

Heath Under 10s made the long arduous journey across three counties to participate in one of Kent’s premier tournaments at Cranbrook.

Despite the early start and chill in the air, the squad were soon in to their stride putting passes together and pressuring the opposition.

The team was made up of experienced and new players, the most recent only having taken up rugby in the past three weeks, but any inexperience did not show as the teamwork was impeccable. Playing with huge smiles on the faces, sometimes with back-to-back games against much larger and experienced opposition, the team performed brilliantly running in a number of tries and defending stoutly. A great day was had by the whole squad and Heath move on to their next tournament back on home soil at Whitemans Green. Anyone wishing to join Heath mini or junior rugby (age 6 to 16) should contact Brian Nimmo on bn@hhrfc.co.uk.

