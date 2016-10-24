Heath u12s continue successful season against European opposition

On a weekend when top tier rugby continued with the European Champions Cup, Heath U12s had a great opportunity to get some European experience of their own in accepting an invitation to play in the Warlingham U12 International festival.

Known opposition in the form of Warlingham and Old Dartfordians were joined by a team from Spain (Arquitectura) and France (Stade Francais). Notwithstanding the withdrawal of old foes Sutton & Epsom, the tournament gave Heath a chance to test themselves against two well regarded teams from across the English Channel.

Again mixing some new combinations of players into the team, Heath were drawn against the Spanish side Arquitectura in their first game and parents and spectators were treated to an epic physical encounter as the significantly larger Spanish team launched themselves against the U12s. Heath were nothing short of outstanding in their game management and bravery as they eventually overcame the well drilled Spaniards by a single try to nil.

After a very short break the boys saw off the challenge of a French side with an impressive pedigree, Stade Francais, two tries to nil. With the withdrawal of Sutton & Epsom and at the request of both the Warlingham and Old Dartfordians coaches, Heath had a differently configured final game of three periods against a combined side which they won by 14 tries to nil. A great effort and despite some bruising encounters the boys throughly deserved the addition of prestigious European honours to add to their growing CV as an age group.

