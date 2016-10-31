Heath u12s enjoy more success at home

After impressive performances at festivals both in and out of Sussex over recent weeks, the all-conquering Heath u12s enjoyed success a lot closer to home at the weekend as they competed as age group hosts in HHRFC’s own Mini Rugby festival.

With the honour of gracing the 1st XV pitch, the U12s also used the opportunity to deepen friendships further as they welcomed Cirencester RFC against whom they played a third time for a shield inaugurated in 2014 - a trophy Heath were motivated to retain.

Cirencester enjoyed some excellent Heath hospitality, arriving on Saturday to act as water/ball boys alongside the Heath U12s at the Heath 1st XV fixture against Folkestone, and they fielded a strong side alongside other local Sussex sides on Sunday. Heath selected two mixed sides to play six games each against Cirencester, Hove, Horsham and Chichester.

Both the Heath Hurricanes and Heath Spitfires played exceptionally well and even enjoyed a healthy inter club match with the Spitfires just edging the encounter. As expected, Cirencester were eager to reverse the trend of recent years but both the Spitfires and the Hurricanes would not be broken down, with both Heath sides securing victories against the spirited tourists with a mix of solid rucking and tackling coupled with an attractive passing game which continues to impress. Hopefully a positive trend which may see a number of these talented boys take to this pitch again in future years as fully fledged 1st XV players, as the Club continues to nurture young talent and ensure the youngsters develop the rugby skills they need while having fun on the pitch and with their peers.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!