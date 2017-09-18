Heath u13s mark graduation to junior rugby

The first senior home game of the season at Heath always sees the traditional tie presentation to the Under 13 age group who have graduated through mini rugby to join the ranks of the junior section of the Club.

Over 120 people attended the pre match lunch before the home game against Heathfield including nearly 40 of the Under 13 squad.

After an immaculately observed minute’s silence for Heath's Julian "Monster" Martell who sadly passed away last weekend, the boys stepped forward to receive their ties. The presentation was generously sponsored by Great Walstead School and the school's sports master Bobby Skelton was on hand to present the ties with club Chairman Mark Newey and Under 13 Head coach Dan Vander. The boys then celebrated together watching Heath win the local derby versus Heathfield.

The squad will now wear their ties after league fixtures against other clubs and when lunching with the opposition after each match. The Under 13 squad is recognised as one of the most talented that Heath has seen having gone unbeaten through the whole of last season and winning numerous tournaments as far apart as Dorking, Devon and Luxembourg.