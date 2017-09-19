Heath u15s look forward to new season

Heath u15s have started the new season with some fitness and skills training sessions suitable for players of all levels and the experienced coaching team are making sure the squad builds its confidence with age appropriate skills.

The squad regularly benefits from working with coaching resources from throughout the Club, including the senior coaching and management team who ensure the u15s stay engaged and interested in regular and varied training sessions.

Heath U15s train at Whitemans Green every Sunday - new squad members always welcome

Heath u15s are also focusing on their fitness at mid-weekly sessions, determined to make the most of the coming season. This dedicated team are committed to fun and friendly rugby sessions and welcome new squad members at any time.

For more information see the Club’s website at www.hhrfc.co.uk and come along for a free taster session one weekend to get to know the squad.