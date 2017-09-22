Hurst College hosts Harlequins training day

Hurst College opened their doors and facilities to Harlequins Rugby Club on Wednesday, just days after their brilliant win against London Wasps.

Former Quins player Jordan Turner-Hall, who is now the Rugby Professional at Hurst, inspired the link for the London club to train in new surroundings.

Harlequins players in action

The day started with shocked looks all round as Hurst students were joined at breakfast by the Quins squad, including England players Joe Marler, Danny Care and Chris Robshaw, as well as former Hurst students Charlie Matthews and Charlie Piper. Following breakfast, the squad went about their training in normal fashion, beginning with coach and player meetings.

During breaks from lessons, Hurst students rushed to the side of the rugby field to watch their heroes train.

Hurst's Director of Sport Rob Kift said: “This training day provided a great opportunity for our students to meet and talk to professional rugby players and coaches and to see, first hand, the way in which a professional sports team prepares.

“It also gave the school’s coaches and staff an opportunity to learn from the professionals, including ex-England forwards coach Graham Rowntree”.

Following their day of training, the players enjoyed a hog roast and barbecue whilst mingling with students, parents and coaches.

Kift and Master-in-Charge of Rugby Jack Emmerson were delighted to be able to host the Quins and saw this as another initiative to help raise the profile of rugby at the college.

Kift said: “Rugby at the college is on a real high at the moment and this will inspire our teams even more. All at Hurst would like to wish Harlequins all the best for the coming season and we look forward to welcoming them back in the future.”

Head of Rugby Operations for Harlequins Graeme Bowerbank said: “We want to thank Hurst for opening up their facilities to us. It is great for the players to have a change of scenery once in a while.

“The support from the students during the sessions was great to see and we look forward to developing a stronger relationship into the future.”