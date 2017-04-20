Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button help raise £380,000 for teenage driver Billy Monger

Three times Formula 1 World champion Lewis Hamilton and another former winner Jenson Button have lent their support to the plight of driver Billy Monger who had both his legs amputated following an accident.

They have helped raise £380,000 in 24 hours for the 17-year-old who is in a critical condition after his high-speed smash at Donington Park at the weekend.

Monger hit a stationary car at full speed, sending his car into a horrific spin.

He was then treated at the track before being airlifted to hospital in Nottingham.

Sadly, Monger, who lives in Charlwood near Crawley, had to have both legs amputated and is currently in a coma.

His team JHR Developments set up a JustGiving page to help raise funds to help the teenager.

It said: “Weʼre raising £260,000 to Help Billy Monger beat life changing injuries, after being involved in one of the most horrific crashes Motorsport has seen.”

Hamilton and Button both contacted Monger on social media to show their support.

Hamilton tweeted to his 4.32 million followers: “I have only just seen the news of this tragic incident.

He later added: “Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, @BillyMonger”.

Button contributed £15,000 to the appeal and wrote on his Instagram account: “Hey guys this fellow racer Billy Monger had a big shunt this past weekend at Donington and sadly Billy has had amputations to both legs. This guy needs our help so if you can please donate, I will be doing as much as I can to help this dude out.

“The donations will be used to fund the care, treatments and therapies required by Billy in the immediate future and going forward, helping him to return to a full and active life. Info is on my bio.”

