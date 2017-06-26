Mid Sussex Club holds annual sprint triathlon

The Mid Sussex Triathlon Club held their annual sprint triathlon (400m swim followed by 25km bike ride and 5km run) at the Triangle Leisure Centre on Sunday June 11.

286 entrants took part on the day, together with 25 aquabikers (swim and bike only) and two visually impaired teams. The British Triathlon Federations event report gave a score of excellent and indicated that feedback from competitors was very positive, showing that it was a very enjoyable and happy event, suitable for a whole range of abilities. Club member Klara Boarder is shown finishing in 1.27.10.

Anthony Vince

Kate MacTear: European Olympic Triathon U25 Champion

Club member Kate MacTear fron Lindfield managed to go one better this year to become U25 European Olympic Distance Champion. She believed that she won it in the last 1km of the run, so the Whiteman Green running training sessions paid off.

Ironman 70.3 Pescara, Italy

Club Member Anthony Vince competed at the Ironman 70.3 in Pescara, Italy on the Adriatic coast. In this event athletes embark on a 1.9 km swim near the downtown beach area in the temperate Adriatic Sea. The 90 km bike course runs through the foothills of the Abruzzo Mountains and provides a challenging, yet scenic ride through vineyards and groves of olive trees. The 21.1 km run course takes athletes along the beach promenade, through downtown Pescara and to the finish in the heart of the city.

Rebecca Moore at Swim-1st Triathlon Crawley

Anthony was delighted with his 11th place finish, through which he also qualified for the IM 70.3 World Championships in Chattanooga, Tennessee in September 2017.

East Sussex Cycling Association 50 mile time trial on the A22

Eight members competed in this annual event on Sunday 18th June with Neil Giles being the quickest club member, finishing in 2.04.33, and Colin Chambers in 2.05.17. Rachael Baker set a new club record (female) in 2.13.24.

Other Competitions

As it is the height of the triathlon season, other members have been busy competing in triathlons and swims. Sarah Moore and Cla Chilt both won gold in their age groups at the Dorney Lake 3km swim, whilst Simon and Joanne Barton tackled the 3.8km Arun swim on Saturday 24th June.

On Sunday 25th June six members went to the Leeds Castle sprint triathlon. Callum Murray had chosen this event to mark his 60th Birthday.

Rebecca Moore of Burgess Hill thoroughly enjoyed competing in her first triathlon at the Swim-1st Triathlon Club's event in Crawley, raising over £260 for Guys & St Thomas's Hospital Trust.

Meanwhile Doug MacTaggart continued his ultra marathon event training at the Marlow half distance Ironman event.