Olympic Gold hockey star Giselle visits Hurst

Team GB Hockey star and Rio Olympic gold medallist, Giselle Ansley, has visited Hurstpierpoint College.

Giselle visited pupils in the Prep and Senior Schools, and gave a motivational talk to the Hurst Sports Scholars.

Giselle with the Hurst 1st and U16 hockey teams

The youngest Hockey players listened to Giselle speak about her journey to becoming an Olympic Champion last summer, and were given the privilege of holding her Olympic gold medal. Giselle also joined the Prep School girls’ teams on the Hockey pitch and helped coach them during their games session.

Senior School students were given the opportunity to meet Giselle where she advised and encouraged the pupils about various skills to improve their game. She even taught the U15 team an ‘aerial’ ball move which involves lifting the ball over their opponent’s head.

Hurst’s Sports Scholars, the U16 Hockey players and the 1st team were given a presentation by Giselle where she spoke about her journey from being a ’Devon Girl’ to an Olympic gold medallist. This was followed by a question and answer session where pupils asked her about her training and success.

Giselle has trained twice a day, six days a week, for the past four years. As well as an Olympic Gold medallist in Rio, she is also a Hockey European Champion and Commonwealth silver medallist. Giselle didn’t start playing for England until she reached the U21 level in 2013. Her advice to the pupils was never give up on your dreams - keep working hard at what you love.

Giselle training with the U15 girls Hockey team

Hurst Hockey coach Dominic Bowden commented, “It was an exciting day for the pupils - it’s not every day you get to touch a recently achieved Olympic gold medal. Giselle inspired everyone she spoke to at Hurst and we are really grateful to her for coming in.”

