Plenty of personal bests for Burgess Hill Runners in Worthing

The Worthing Half Marathon is always a popular event for Burgess Hill Runners as it is a flat course, perfect for beating personal bests.

Sure enough, 27 club members completed the event this year, led home by Gary Woolven in 1:25:33. Following him were Mark Nicholls (1:27:10), Matt Cawthra (1:36:31, PB), Kirsty Armstrong (1:36:34), Simon Thompson (1:36:53), Sharona Harrington (1:37:05), Richard Neale (1:37:17), Emma Leeson (1:40:14, PB), Oliver Jones (1:40:14, PB), Annette Maynard (1:43:59), Alice Tellett (1:43:32), Chris Page (1:48:18), Lee Crow (1:48:45), Jay Wadey (1:55:50), Caz Wadey (1:55:11), Malcolm Slater (1:58:49), Hugh Stevenage (1:59:53), Claire Giles (2:04:49), Andrew Carr (2:05:25), Matt Wilson (2:05:30), Patrick Maher (2:08:04), Jacqui Sims (2:15:04), Ralph Sims (2:15:05), Jane Owen (2:15:24), Gillian Welch (2:20:02), Liz Hawards (2:41:54) and Helen Carr (2:42:14).

Meanwhile, the BHR Men’s Cross Country team were facing potential relegation on the last day of the season. Whilst results are still to be confirmed, the club are hopeful that they did enough to survive at the Hickstead event, this year reduced to 5k. James Collins stormed it again, this time finishing in 11th place with a time of 17:04. Also competing were: Jon Boxall (19:05), Neil Grigg (19:19), Jason Collett (19:24), Andy Sayers (22:12) and Oliver Jones (22:47). In the U13 girls, Rosie Beckett competed once again and completed the 3k event in 13:48.

Around other events, Jamie Goodhead completed the Pilgrim Challenge which totalled 66 miles over two days. He completed the two days in 5:33:00 and 5:45:11 respectively. Richard Neale and Hugh Stevenage completed the Chichester 10k in 55:05 and 55:13 respectively. Helen Pratt completed the Punchbowl 20 event.