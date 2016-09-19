Plumpton 33, Chichester 3rd XI 34: Great encouragement despite one-point defeat

Although Plumpton narrowly lost this hard fought league match, there was great encouragement in the way Plumpton played and fought back with a fine second half performance against a strong Chichester side.

As Chichester turned up with 14 Plumpton graciously lent them a player.

Playing down the slope Plumpton came out of the traps quickly. Good Initial territory and possession from the forwards was rewarded when Jon Woodward charged down an attempted clearance by the opposition fly half for the ball to fall nicely into the hands of Flavian Obiero who sprinted in under the posts. Rhys Beale knocked over the conversion.

More pressure in the Chichester 3rd of the field was rewarded when Rhys Beale with a neat side step sprinted through to score although was unsuccessful with the conversion.

Chichester then seemed to wake up and really for the next 30 minutes of the game stretched Plumpton and scored 3 quick tries in succession. Plumpton were starved of possession giving away a series of penalties to make it hard for them to gain a foothold and the faster well drilled Chichester team started to stretch them.

At half time playing up the slope and already a score down it was looking ominous for the Plums, however through real determination and upping of their physicality they rallied and really took the game to Chichester. Powerful forward drives from the forwards Ashton, Gedriych, Wells and Lewis started to punch holes in the opposition’s forwards and after a period of sustained pressure and great pick and drives from the forwards resulted in scrum half Gareth Laurens darting over for a try.

Another great try from Ashton who picked a great line to barrel over to put Plumpton ahead and Chichester were clearly rattled.

The exertion seemed to take it out of Plums who then having clawed their way into the lead only to concede 2 quick tries although one of them the Chichester winger looked to have had a foot in touch not picked up by the linesman.

Although behind Plumpton did not give up. A break by Lewis Beale supported by Tom Woodward who moved the ball out to the supporting runners only to be knocked on and then another swift move by the backs and an overhead pass by Adam Turrell which could not be quite gathered by Full back Liam Dunkley with the line beckoning two possible further scores went begging.

Plumpton kept on the pressure with Props Rob Blake and Craig Wells dominate in the scrum and further pick and drives close to the line by Lewis, Hodgkiss and captain Loftus result in the ball be transferred swiftly from Tom Woodward to Rhys Beale who scored under the posts. Beale converted the try and also the 2 previous second half scores..

Plumpton thought they had done enough to tie the match only to find out at the final whistle they had agonisingly lost by one point.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!