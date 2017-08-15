Pre-season fixtures at Heath this summer

Heath RFC is kicking off with three pre-season fixtures for its senior squad at Whitemans Green over the next few weeks.

This will be the first outings for Heath under their new 1st XV coach Matt Hawkes and their newly appointed 1st XV captain Sam Drage who has played at Heath RFC for many years, coming through the mini and junior ranks to lead Heath senior squad into a new season in London 2 South East.

On Saturday 19 August Heath are starting with a match against Old Reigations RFC – the match kicks off at 3pm and all support welcome. This is followed on Thursday 24 August by a local derby against Sussex rivals Lewes RFC – a great way to enjoy a late summer evening with kick off at 7.30pm.

Things then get serious as the countdown to the new season begins so Heath will be testing its fitness and skills against Farnham RFC at Whitemans Green on Saturday 2 September with a 3pm kick off. The season starts in earnest with the first London 2 SE league fixture away against Horsham on Saturday 9 September.

Training during the summer is at the Club on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7pm so if you’ve been thinking of brushing off the dust from your rugby boots and getting back on the pitch, go along and get fit while making new friends at Haywards Heath RFC.

More information can be found at www.hhrfc.co.uk