Sargent pulls off a superb first place finish

Paul Sargent from Burgess Hill Runners pulled off a superb first place finish at the "Mouth to Mouth" river (slightly more than) marathon last week, completing the event in a time of 3:23:35.

Also running for BHR were Gary Woolven (3:50:41), Mark Nicholls (3:58:00) and Andrew Baillie (4:55:13).

Meanwhile, Kirsty Armstrong delivered another first place for the club, winning the Worthing Sisters 10k on Worthing seafront.

Oliver Day and Martin Skeats completed the tough "Mince Pie 10" event in speedy times of 1:13:31 and 1:24:09 respectively. The club also competed at the Stanmer Park cross country event.

The third of four events, the men's A-team are battling relegation from Division 2 but their hopes were kept alive by James Collins who stormed the 5 mile event in 29:16 which was a very impressive 19th place finish. Also making up the A-team were James Sorbie (34:42), Neil Grigg (35:50) and Andy Sayers (37:30). Making up a B-team were Stuart Condie (39:20), Ian Jones (39:22), Rich Neale (41:04) and Trevor Symes (42:40). Sharona Harrington and Emma Leeson competed in the 5k women's event, finishing in 23:40 and 25:14 respectively. Rosie Beckett finished strong in the U13 girls 3k - 24th place in a time of 15:18.

Finally, the club ran their annual "Downslink Relay". Several teams of runners from the club competed to complete the distance along the popular Downslink route but it was a team of Keith Delderfield, Oliver Dewdney and Daniel Belton that held on for the win.

