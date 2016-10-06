Sussex runners’ wait is almost over with London Marathon ballot results release

The wait is nearly over. From Monday (10 October) the 253,930 applicants for the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon will find out if they have been successful in the ballot and have a place in the race on Sunday, April 23.

The record number of hopefuls – an increase of more than 6,000 on the 2016 total - applied for a place through the ballot a large number of Sussex runners amongst them.

More than 55 per cent of the applications were from people who have never run a marathon and more than 43 per cent of the applicants were women (also a record).

The ballot is a random draw, with no weighting, so everyone who applies has an equal chance of success.

Everyone who has won a place in the ballot will receive a confirmation letter and magazine through the post. Unsuccessful applicants will receive either a magazine or will be emailed an e-zine.

Applicants who have not received their ballot result are asked to wait until Tuesday 18 October before contacting the London Marathon helpdesk.

“The popularity of the London Marathon continues to go through the roof and unfortunately that means a huge number of people will be disappointed after the ballot,” said Hugh Brasher, event director of the Virgin Money London Marathon. “But I’d remind everyone that there is still a chance to gain a place in the 2017 race by fundraising for a charity. Charities with places available are listed on our website.”

Runners in the 2016 Virgin Money London Marathon raised more than £59.4 million for charity setting a new record for an annual single day charity fundraising event for the tenth successive year. That brought the total raised for charity by the world’s greatest marathon to more than £830 million since the event was founded in 1981.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!