TABLE TENNIS: Burman is Haywards Heath champion for 12th time

By Vincent L’Estrange

And with three premier division, one division one player and four division two players making it to the quarters it proved the handicappers got it right.

Haywards Heath Table Tennis League Championship Singles champion Marc Burman. Picture by John Burnham SUS-171104-211803002

In the semi-finals Oliver Neil defeated Annick Lieutaud in five sets and second division player Gavin Pitts defeated premier player Richard Cosens in four sets.

In a thrilling final Oliver Neil defeated Gavin Pits in five sets.

Disaster in the junior championship event as second seed Charlie Hough got the time mixed up and was scratched leaving number one seed Keigo Burnham and third seed Ben Worley to battle out the final with Keigo Burnham coming out the winner.

The consolation event saw eight-year-old future star of the league Oscar Wiseman came through to the final to meet Claudia Hough with the experience of Claudia seeing her through to become junior consolation winner.

Haywards Heath Table Tennis League junior champion Keigo Burnham, left, with Ben Worley runner-up SUS-171104-211814002

The Veteran singles with two premier players Andrew Sharland and David Champneys was an all, out attacking match with the eventual, winner Andrew Sharland.

The experience of Dennis Hayden partnered with runner-up in the juniors Ben Worley in the doubles and Junior winner Keigo Burnham partnered by Charlie Hough.

Keigo and Charlie two up but Dennis and Ben battled back to two all with Keigo and Charlie proving to good in the fifth to become the leagues youngest doubles champions.

In the championship singles Marc Burman again swept all before him to keep the crown he has won for the past twelve years.

In the semis he defeated junior champion Keigo Burnham with David Champneys defeating hot favourite for the final Michael Bridger in the fifth set.

The final, saw Marc coming through to defeat David.