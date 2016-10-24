Thanet 9, Haywards Heath 13: Heath edge titanic battle against Thanet

This was a week that didn’t get off to the best of starts for Heath. A valiant effort in the Cup ending with a narrow defeat in a high scoring contest away at Farnham followed by confirmation from the League that Heath would receive a points deduction arising from an administrative oversight, ended with an almighty away trip to Thanet Wanderers.

Highflying Thanet, who were sitting second in the league and unbeaten at home this season, had racked up a massive total of 188 points in their five league games and this was recognised by the Heath coaches as being one of the toughest fixtures of the campaign.

The day wasn’t off to a great start with match day morning injuries, absences and work commitments meaning that the Heath bus left for deepest Kent with only 12 players on board for the fixture. Thanet play their rugby at Broadstairs, a town which is nearer Belgium than Haywards Heath, meaning a long road trip for the Dirty Dozen on a fine Saturday morning. By the time kick off arrived the Heath team were all accounted for and focussed on what would be a pivotal fixture for both sides.

The game did not disappoint with neither side taking a backward step and both teams playing with an intensity worthy of a couple of leagues higher than London 3 South East. The first 40 minutes was characterised by huge defensive efforts from both sides. Thanet’s try scoring machine was tamed by a ferociously determined Heath side who simply refused to concede points. It looked like it was going to be 0-0 at the end of the first half until Thanet with the final play of the first 40 minutes managed to score with a penalty for a 3-0 lead at the break.

Heath took the game to Thanet in the second half and the scoreboard eventually started to tick over with the teams locked in an epic arm wrestle on the hour mark. Whilst Thanet kicked a couple of penalties, Heath scored with a try from open side flanker Josh Salisbury and a conversion plus penalty by player-coach Peter Kerins meaning Heath had ground their way to a 10 - 9 lead going into the final quarter. Both sides knew that in such a tight game the next score was crucial and it was Heath who were to extend their lead with another Kerins penalty taking the score to 13-9 with only minutes left. Despite Thanet throwing the kitchen sink at Heath the visitors held on for an awesome victory which leaves Thanet in second position and Heath just behind them in fourth.

Long distance away games are always a tough ask but to come away with the win from this match was a real boost to this squad of players who showed the mental toughness and discipline to front up and secure the points in what was a brutal and highly physical affair. Heath’s defence this season has been outstanding, conceding the least points in the league by quite a margin, and the fact that the players were prepared to put their bodies on the line for their team once again saw them home. Skipper Nick Main was delighted with the win which was celebrated by a raucous rendition of D.I.S.C.O. in the away changing room and on the way home on the bus.

The coaches will be looking forward to a home game next week against third placed Folkestone RFC when they will try to keep the momentum going.

Heath Rams also had a close game with a cracking home match against Norfolk Arms RFC eventually running out 19 -12 winners. Heath seniors train at Whitemans Green every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm and if you fancy joining in with a community rugby club that manages to combine quality rugby and team camaraderie, new players are always welcome at any stage of the season.

