The Weald holds its Junior Tennis Championships

The Weald held its Junior Tennis Championships slightly later this year, but there was a good turnout from Red Ball (u8s) to u16s and some really exciting tennis despite the frosty start and very bright sun playing havoc with the player’s vision.

Winner of the Red Ball was Adam Huard, Ben Murray took the Orange Ball trophy, in the Green Ball Josh Buckland won, Luca Oliver was victorious in the u14s, with Olivey Falvey taking the trophy for u16s.

Tom Payne with competitors

The Ladies third Team had a 4-0 victory over Comptons’ 4th team.

Rachel Devereux and Kate Cotter got off to a good start against Comptons’ first pair winning the first set but losing the second due to a lapse in concentration, but were then able to up their game to take the championship tie-break.

Ingrid Shortall and Suzy Gray took on Comptons’ second pair and played an attacking game , taking the match 6-4, 6-3.

Rachel and Kate were not caught out again and made short work of Comptons’ second pair winning 6-3, 6-2, while Ingrid and Suzy kept up the intensity of their game and took the match against the first pair 6-3, 6-3. A resounding 4-0 victory.

The Weald mens 3rd Team remain unbeaten after being held to a draw by Preston 1st Team. Ben and Dan Phelan had a comfortable win over Preston’s second pair, winning 6-4, 6-3. However Dan injured his leg in the first set which meant that Ben had to do more of the running than usual. Meanwhile Kieron Jones and Jonathan Greenyer had a tight game against the younger Preston first pair who adapted better to the sunny conditions, losing 6-4, 7-6. In the reverse rubbers, Kieron and Jonathan won comfortably 6-2, 6-3, whilst Ben and Dan came off second best losing 6-4, 6-4.

There was a win for the Ladies 5th Team against Hurstpierpoint 1st Team which required a late start due to the frost and a retreat by the team to a local cafe while the courts thawed; they returned buoyed by bacon sandwiches and hot chocolate.

Play eventually began at 11.00 with Julia Alexander & Michelle Rothwell comfortably securing both their rubbers. Jan Gonnella and Fiona Candler were disappointed to lose their second rubber in a Championship Tie-break, so a 3-1 win for The Weald

On a bright sunny day the Mens 5th Team travelled to Horsham to play their 3rd Team. Nick and Ashley proceeded to take an easy victory over Dave Clarkson and Adam Boxall, 6-0, 6-0. Barrie and John took the first set from Roger Smith and Tony Brent 6-3. The second went against plan and they lost 2-6. A nail biting 10 point tie break then ensued with John making his only double fault of the day on match point at 9-6 - fortunately for his morale the Weald pair won 10-7.

Nick and Ashley won the second of their matches 6-4,6-2; Barrie and John won 6-2,6-1. An excellent curry meal awaited, just what was required after a cold morning on the courts.

