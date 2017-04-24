Tommo smashes personal best at London Marathon

On Sunday, an entourage of Harriers travelled down to London for the 2017 Virgin London Marathon around the streets of the capital starting in Blackheath and ending outside Buckingham palace.

12 Harriers finished the marathon this year led home by Paul Tomlinson (“Tommo”) in a new pb of 2:37:36, a pb by over 6 minutes! followed by James Skinner 2:41:01 (a pb by 14 minutes). Both Harriers were after a long-standing Harriers marathon record held by Tom Burke with 2:36:35 in 2004. Surely it won’t be long now before this record is broken?

Kim Lo was first lady home in 3:09:56 just outside her pb by 12 seconds which also was just outside the ladies Harriers marathon record of 3:07:56 held by Ann Sinnett in 2007.

Other Harriers home were: Matt Cook 2:51:35 (pb), James Bennett 3:27:00 (pb), Will Herbert 3:31:22, Naomi Cikalo 3:39:40, Oliver Farr 3:53:23, Klara Boarder 4:18:09 (pb), Marion Hemsworth 4:28:05, Peter Cobbett 5:14:30 and Mims Davies 5:35:52.

Junior parkrun (held at Victoria Park, Haywards Heath) at 9.00 a.m. on Sunday mornings – Adam Dray 1st in 6:55 (new junior parkrun record).

This week, Haywards Heath Harriers parkrun results were as follows:

Clair parkrun – Loius Taub 1st in 17:47, Rob Watts 19:13, Dan Blain 19:16, Tim Hicks 22:02, Colin Brackenbury 22:11 Darja Knotkova-Hanley 22:37, Carl Bicknell 22:53, Kath Buckeridge 24:56, Mark Sykes 25:29, Sarah Banks 25:43, Phil Scott 25:52, Clare Kenward 27:44, Sarah Hamilton 28:44, Howard Booth 28:57, Rupert Purchase 30:31, Maureen Rea 30:58.

Horsham parkrun – Vince Starr 20:39. Tilgate parkrun – Paul Cousins 18:54, Julian Boyer 19:39 (pb), Barry Tullett 20:14, Jack Chivers 21:02, Amy Mitchell 24:31, Linda Tullett 30:47.

Preston Park parkrun – Graham Hart 18:40 (pb).

Haywards Heath Harrier, Jojo Martin, ran himself into 5th spot (after decent swim (27th) but fastest bike leg of the day) in the National Triathlon Trials in Loughborough earlier this month. Guarantees him a spot in the national series this year. Great start for Jojo in his first year in the Youth series of triathlon.