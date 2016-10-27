VIDEO: Hinch proves spot on against Premier League champions Leicester City

Great Britain’s penalty perfectionist Maddie Hinch has showed Premier League champions Leicester City how it is done with both balls.

The Foxes were left with their tails between their legs as they took on the gold medalist at spot shots and spot kicks.

Marc Albrighton, Danny Simpson and Christian Fuchs had three attempts each to beat Hinch - who completed a penalty shut-out in Rio as GB claimed gold with a 2-0 final victory over the Netherlands.

Hinch’s GB team-mate Helen Richardson-Walsh, was on hand to coach the footballers and teach them the basics with a hockey stick.

Last season Leicester scored ten out of 13 spot-kicks as they clinched a shock title win. But they only managed four out of nine against West Chiltington’s Hinch.

The 28-year-old, speaking to the Sun during the event which was organised by sponsors BetStars, said: “I was kind of told quietly by one of the organisers to give them a chance.

“Christian was full of himself before we started. He had all the chat — but that was all he had! I let him get one though!”

Hinch also saved a couple of football penalties against the champions, before scoring one herself.

Albrighton added: “It’s been a good laugh with the two girls coming to the training ground and giving us a few tutorials on how to hit the ball, dribble and execute shots.

“I played hockey once or twice in PE at school but that was a very, very long time ago.

“I was top scorer with two goals but Maddie was taking it lightly.

“You could tell she wasn’t putting her all into it like we were. She was helping us out to make us feel good about ourselves.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!